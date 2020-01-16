Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 701 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

