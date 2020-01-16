Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 822 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

NYSE JPM opened at $136.72 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average of $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

