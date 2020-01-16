Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Takes $603,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $161.55 and a one year high of $205.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.