Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Howard Bancorp to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million. On average, analysts expect Howard Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $42,425.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,919. Insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

