Hoya Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hoya in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hoya’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

HOCPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of HOCPY stock opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.51. Hoya has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Hoya Company Profile

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

