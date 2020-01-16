HSBC Boosts SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target to GBX 425

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price objective raised by HSBC from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of STEM opened at GBX 352 ($4.63) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $467.29 million and a P/E ratio of 12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 328 ($4.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 379 ($4.99).

In related news, insider Alex Smith sold 48,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67), for a total transaction of £171,965.55 ($226,210.93).

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

