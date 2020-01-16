HSBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aggreko (LON:AGK)

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aggreko (LON:AGK) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. HSBC currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGK. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aggreko presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 845.56 ($11.12).

LON AGK opened at GBX 850.60 ($11.19) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 842.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 812.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94. Aggreko has a one year low of GBX 693.20 ($9.12) and a one year high of GBX 868.60 ($11.43). The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61.

In related news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total value of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

