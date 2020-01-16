Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.60

Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 29965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.77.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,773.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

