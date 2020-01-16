Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 957,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.75.

HUM stock opened at $364.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.50 and its 200 day moving average is $304.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Humana has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total transaction of $5,150,060.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,968.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Humana by 26.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Humana by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Humana by 11.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 24.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 102.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

