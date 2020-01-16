Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

