Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hurricane Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:HRCXF opened at $0.36 on Monday. Hurricane Energy has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.