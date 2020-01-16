Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUSKF. CIBC set a $10.50 price target on shares of Husky Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Husky Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Husky Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Husky Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

OTCMKTS HUSKF opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. Husky Energy has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

