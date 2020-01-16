iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,400 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 601,500 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

ICAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on iCAD in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD in the third quarter worth $73,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD in the second quarter worth $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 6.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.14 million, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.16. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 76.99% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. Research analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

