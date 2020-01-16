Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Identiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. Identiv has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $114.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Identiv will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth $3,205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 707.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

