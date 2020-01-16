II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of II-VI by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IIVI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.87.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

