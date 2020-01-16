Ilika (LON:IKA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.00

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.66), with a volume of 761538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67.

Ilika Company Profile (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

