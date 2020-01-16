Illumina, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Illumina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.69.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $320.39 on Wednesday. Illumina has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 67,829.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $832,279,000 after buying an additional 2,257,377 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.0% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,371,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $504,766,000 after acquiring an additional 188,763 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 64.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $400,182,000 after acquiring an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 80.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 336,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

