IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Roy Twite Purchases 10 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite purchased 10 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,183 ($15.56) per share, for a total transaction of £118.30 ($155.62).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Roy Twite purchased 11 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,113 ($14.64) per share, for a total transaction of £122.43 ($161.05).

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,171.50 ($15.41) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,166.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,047.80. IMI plc has a 52-week low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 915 ($12.04) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,099.64 ($14.47).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

