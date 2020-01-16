ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 10,990,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $4.95 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

