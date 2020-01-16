Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.57 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $507.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

