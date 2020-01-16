Independent Investors Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Independent Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.5% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.96 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

