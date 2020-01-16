Informa (LON:INF) PT Lowered to GBX 950 at HSBC

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target decreased by HSBC from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INF. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 723 ($9.51) to GBX 690 ($9.08) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 896.40 ($11.79).

INF stock opened at GBX 856.80 ($11.27) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 825.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 824.80. Informa has a one year low of GBX 610 ($8.02) and a one year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion and a PE ratio of 35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

