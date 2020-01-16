Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

SMED stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.43 million, a P/E ratio of 438.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.23. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.