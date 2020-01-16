Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 175,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,993.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,797,192. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

NYSE ZTS opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.26 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

