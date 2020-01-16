Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Aqua America in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aqua America in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Aqua America by 305.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Aqua America in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aqua America alerts:

WTR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of WTR stock opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.