Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $30.96.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

