Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $145.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.49. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

