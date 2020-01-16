Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.92.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $251.58 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $171.74 and a 1-year high of $252.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.16 and its 200-day moving average is $226.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

