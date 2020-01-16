Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in International Paper by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.