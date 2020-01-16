Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 110.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 352,056 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 141.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $39.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 107.34%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

