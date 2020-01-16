Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,194 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in eBay by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 617,441 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,296,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in eBay by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 96,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in eBay by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Aegis lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

