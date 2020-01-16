Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 145 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. United Bank lifted its position in Facebook by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Facebook by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 124,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,623,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,832.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 321,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,124,000 after buying an additional 305,225 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock opened at $221.15 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.52 and a 52-week high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,228,140 shares of company stock valued at $233,184,417 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho lowered their price target on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.04.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

