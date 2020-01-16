Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 308 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $170.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.35. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $139.55 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

