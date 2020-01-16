Insider Buying: E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Director Acquires 100 Shares of Stock

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$815.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,688,690.

Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 100 shares of E-L Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$795.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 100 shares of E-L Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$737.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,700.00.

TSE ELF opened at C$819.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. E-L Financial Corp Ltd has a 12-month low of C$720.05 and a 12-month high of C$839.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$802.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$762.12.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported C$23.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$571.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E-L Financial Corp Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

