Insider Buying: Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) Insider Acquires A$18,472.00 in Stock

Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$18,472.00 ($13,100.71).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Robert Luciano acquired 25,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$56,975.00 ($40,407.80).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$23,180.00 ($16,439.72).

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$23,200.00 ($16,453.90).

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Luciano acquired 15,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$34,800.00 ($24,680.85).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$23,200.00 ($16,453.90).

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Luciano acquired 40,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$91,280.00 ($64,737.59).

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Luciano bought 33,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$75,900.00 ($53,829.79).

On Friday, November 29th, Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$115,000.00 ($81,560.28).

ASX VG8 opened at A$2.30 ($1.63) on Thursday. Vgi Partners Asian has a one year low of A$2.25 ($1.60) and a one year high of A$2.52 ($1.79).

About Vgi Partners Asian

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

