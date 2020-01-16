Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells 568 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $209,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

George Demetri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

On Tuesday, January 7th, George Demetri sold 1,705 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $137,405.95.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a target price (down from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,281,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,861,000 after buying an additional 321,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,621,000 after buying an additional 710,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,256,000 after buying an additional 305,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,537,000 after buying an additional 194,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19,169.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,897,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.