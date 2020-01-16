Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Sells $14,461.92 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor sold 99 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $14,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michele O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Michele O’connor sold 69 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $9,740.04.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $144.43 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 71.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 80.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after buying an additional 14,179 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.28.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

