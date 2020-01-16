Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Short Interest Update

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INAP. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Internap in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Internap by 180.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Internap by 320.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Internap in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Internap by 900.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Internap alerts:

INAP stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Internap has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $26.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Internap will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

INAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Internap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.