Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

HSBC restated their reduce rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ITRK. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 5,400 ($71.03) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,387.78 ($70.87).

ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,920 ($77.87) on Monday. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,982 ($78.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,684.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,496.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

