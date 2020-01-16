INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IKTSY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $76.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.