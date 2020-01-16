Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,358 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $597.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.03. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.15 and a 1 year high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.31.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.54, for a total transaction of $1,660,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,682.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

