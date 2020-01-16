Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Up 15.4%

Inventus Mining Corp (CVE:IVS) was up 15.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 103,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,187,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of $13.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.

About Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Pardo Paleoplacer gold property, which consists of 16 mining claims covering an area of 167 square kilometers located in the northeast of Sudbury, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Ginguro Exploration Inc and changed its name to Inventus Mining Corp.

