Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $239.08

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $239.08 and last traded at $239.02, with a volume of 384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.03.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.9134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

