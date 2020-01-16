Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 611 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,075% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Coherus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $58,754.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 837,659 shares of company stock worth $15,091,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,880,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,548,000 after buying an additional 1,210,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,695,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,297,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,327,000 after buying an additional 483,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,401,000 after buying an additional 342,885 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.