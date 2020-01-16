Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,080 put options on the company. This is an increase of 645% compared to the typical volume of 548 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,149,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,968,000 after purchasing an additional 395,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 17.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Teck Resources by 117.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,134,000 after acquiring an additional 705,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECK opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Teck Resources had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.