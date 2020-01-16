IOOF (ASX:IFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.35

IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$8.35 ($5.92) and last traded at A$8.28 ($5.87), with a volume of 1523532 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$8.19 ($5.81).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In related news, insider Renato Mota 75,000 shares of IOOF stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th.

IOOF Company Profile (ASX:IFL)

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial products and services. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

