iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 158,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,264,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 126,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.2012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.