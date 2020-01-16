iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $207.05

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $207.05 and last traded at $207.05, with a volume of 26805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.03 and a 200-day moving average of $196.05.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.