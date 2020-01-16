iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.48

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.48 and last traded at $84.48, with a volume of 1953889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $79.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4115 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

