iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.04. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.87 and a one year high of $115.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2173 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

